Sky execs set for £350m sale windfall

Staff at satellite broadcaster Sky could receive more than £350m in bonuses as a result of its expected takeover later this year.

Around 700 executives and senior managers are part of a bonus scheme which has been boosted by the battle for control of the company.

Sky is being pursued by 21st Century Fox, which already owns 39 per cent of the company, and US cable giant Comcast which has tried to muscle in on the deal.

Comcast’s offer values Sky at £22bn, although that valuation is likely to rise as the two firms struggle to outbid each other.

At the value of the Comcast bid the members of the bonus scheme stand to receive about 28m shares worth around £350m, an average pay out of £500,000.

Members of the bonus scheme include executives, producers and some Sky News presenters.

A spokesperson for Sky said: "We are proud that we have built Sky, a European company, to become globally recognised as an outstanding business in our industry. Our customers, shareholders and employees have and continue to benefit from its ongoing success and sustained delivery.”

Last week the European Commission gave its approval for the Comcast bid saying that it raised no competition concerns.

This week culture minister Matt Hancock is expected to give his assent to Fox’s plans to preserve the editorial independence of Sky News in the event of a winning bid.

He previously gave his approval for the Comcast bid for Sky to go ahead in May, saying he was "not minded" to intervene.

Comcast's £22bn offer for the rest of Sky that Fox doesn't already own is in competition with a takeover bid by Fox at £10.75.

Comcast also topped Disney's bid for Twenty-First Century Fox with a $65bn (£49bn) offer last week.

The bid for 21st Century Fox includes the group's movie studio, all of Fox's televison networks, and the company's stakes in Hulu, Sky and Star TV. Fox Broadcasting, Fox News and Fox Sports are not part of the deal.