Felix Keith

Andy Murray will end a 342-day hiatus from tennis when he takes on Nick Kyrgios at the Fever-Tree Championships on Tuesday. It’s a big step for the former world No1, who has faced an 11-month lay off with a hip injury.

Murray may have won all five previous meetings with Kyrgios, but after countless hours in the gym, with the physio and on the massage table, he will know he faces more than just the Australian on the court in west London.

The 31-year-old had surgery in Melbourne in January and has had plenty of time since to think. The Scot believes that it might take a while, but he can get back to his best again.

One man who knows about coming back from injury is Murray’s friend and rival Novak Djokovic. The Serb has suffered with an elbow problem, which first robbed him of six months and has since robbed him of his form.

The 12-time grand slam winner has endured a difficult 2018. A barren run of form, which culminated in a shock defeat by the unseeded Marco Cecchinato in the quarter-finals at the French Open earlier this month, has seen him sink to No21 in the world rankings.

He is playing at The Queen’s Club for the first time since 2010 only because he received a wildcard. When Djokovic talks about the difficulty of returning from injury, Murray would be advised to listen.

“I’ve faced a major injury myself, which got me off the court for six months or more,” Djokovic said.

“You feel the consequences of that – more mentally than physically. I never knew it would take so much time for me to get back into that state of mind where I’m comfortable and confident with my game.

“It’s a new experience and I’m open to it. I have to embrace it and accept it, but it’s frustrating at times to know I’m not able to execute what I was doing so well for so many years before.”

Three-time grand slam winner Murray is not expecting to come straight back to where he was previously. He may have won five Queens Club titles before – the most of any player in history – but he is taking nothing for granted.

“The expectations are very low right now and I will reassess my goals when I’m back out there competing,” he said on Saturday. That is a wise way to work, according to Djokovic.

“In his case he’s been absent for longer than I have,” the Serb said. “I don’t know how difficult hips are to deal with. I don’t know how painful it is for him to move around. But I think the biggest challenge will always be mental. In my situation that was the case.

“Just to get it [the injury] out of your head and behind you. To say: ‘You’re fine now, you’re healthy’ and that you can focus on your game, rather than spend 50 per cent of the time thinking: ‘Can it hurt me? Does it not hurt me? Am I imagining things? Is it real?’ and the other 50 per cent about your tactics and what you have to execute. If you don’t have that mental clarity, especially on grass, where it happens so fast, it’s very difficult to play.”

Djokovic hasn’t won a grand slam title since 2016 and has not reached the semi-finals in the last five Majors. If Murray’s path back is to follow a similar one to his friend’s he will need all his resilience.

Coming back into the game at a lower rung on the ladder after a spell on the sidelines has consequences. Players you used to beat are no longer so easy to face. Djokovic found this step down hard to deal with: “It’s something you can’t strategise until you experience it.”

Murray may just encounter the same difficulty against Kyrgios on Tuesday.