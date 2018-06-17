Felix Keith

The date of England’s opening World Cup match tonight has been etched into the minds of players and fans alike for some time. The possible starting XI has been debated fervently. The Volgograd venue has been researched and considered.

But although Gareth Southgate and England’s players will have done their homework, the opposition for the big occasion may have slipped under the radar somewhat.

Tunisia are the side facing England at the Volgograd Arena. Considering their location and the fact the Three Lions haven’t faced them since the 1998 World Cup, when goals from Alan Shearer and Paul Scholes sealed a 2-0 win at a tempestuous Stade Velodrome in Marseille, you could be forgiven for knowing little about them.

The Eagles of Carthage saw off group favourites DR Congo to qualify for their first World Cup since 2006. They are ranked 21st in the world by Fifa, which makes them – on paper at least – the best team in Africa.

Surprise package?

Nabil Maaloul’s side turned some heads in their final warm-up game too. Despite suffering a 1-0 defeat by Spain on 9 June, they looked well-organised and determined.

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez was one of those impressed with Tunisia’s performance. “For me, they deserved to win the game,” he said. “It was just a confirmation that Tunisia could be one of the surprises in the World Cup.”

So, should England be worried? African football expert Salim Masoud Said believes their Fifa ranking is a red herring and doesn’t think Southgate should be losing sleep over their opening opponents.

“I don’t think their ranking reflects the reality,” he says. “They’ve had a major injury to their star player, Youssef Msakni, and their best striker, Taha Yassine Khenissi, will not be there either.

“But I think even if they were both fit it would still be a massive stretch to call them the best African side; they’re not, as their track record shows.”

Tunisia did not qualify for the last two World Cups and their record at the four they have reached doesn’t make pleasant reading.

Having opened their tournament account with a 3-1 win over Mexico in their debut game at Argentina 1978, they have gone on a barren run. Their record since that maiden victory reads: played 11, drawn four, lost seven.

Maaloul’s side are therefore battling history as well as England, Panama and Belgium in Russia.

Injury woes

And that’s not even their biggest setback. Injury has cruelly robbed Tunisia of their star player. Msakni’s World Cup dreams ended in April when he tore his cruciate ligament while playing for his club side Al-Dubail in Qatar.

“Msakni was their match-winner,” says Said. “He’s the kind of player who can do something out of nothing, score a long-range shot, or dribble past two or three players. He’s a massive miss.

“I think with him Tunisia could have possibly been able to cause a shock against England or Belgium. But the Spain match was a classic example: they played so well and created so many chances but still lost. If Msakni was around maybe they would have been able to snatch something from that game.”

A step too far

Without their talismanic attacking presence, they are missing a killer instinct in the final third. Just getting a first World Cup win since 1978 could be the target for Tunisia, suggests Said, who edits African and Asian football site Sandals for Goalposts.

“When you see them on paper they’re quite underwhelming – there’s no one who sticks out, especially with Msakni injured,” he says.

“The same goes for their style – there’s nothing massively flashy about their game. But they do have an extra gear in them and some intangibles on their side like team unity and knowing each other well. These are things we perhaps underestimate.

“But I think getting out of Group G is a step too far. In a weaker group I’d fancy them to progress, but they will have to get something out of one of those games against England and Belgium and I don’t see it personally.”

Yet at the World Cup you never know. When asked to pick out the side’s qualities recently, former Sunderland winger Wahbi Khazri highlighted Tunisia’s “motivation, aggression and fighting spirit”.

“What they have going for them is they know each other pretty well,” adds Said. “They’ve played with each other at club level and they’ve been on a solid journey in the last few years. There’s a good chemistry and they have defied the odds quite a lot.”

Practice at defying the odds is certainly a useful skill, but Tunisia’s “familiarity and doggedness” won’t be enough to upset England, according to Said.

“I think England will win 2-0,” he says. “I don’t see Tunisia, without Msakni especially, offering anything in these types of games. With Msakni they had pace to go with their spine. He really was the icing on the cake.”

How Tunisia will line up

Tunisia are likely to stick to their 4-2-3-1 system that served them well in qualifying. However, it may well resemble a 4-5-1 in effect – “a classic park the bus system”, as Said notes – against England.

Goalkeeper

Said believes 23-year-old Mouez Hassan, of French second-tier side Chateauroux, will get the nod in goal, turfing out the vastly experienced Aymen Mathlouthi.

“Hassan has pushed himself into the Tunisia side recently, displacing Mathlouthi,” he explains. “He’s been playing regularly and quite well in the warm-up friendlies so I wouldn’t be surprised to see him start.”

Defence

Syam Ben Youssef, once of Leyton Orient, and domestic-based Yassine Meriah will form the central defensive partnership, keeping Leicester City’s Yohan Benalouane on the bench.

But it’s in the full-back positions where the interest lies. Gent’s Dylan Bronn will play at right-back, having made his case to start ahead of Hamdi Nagguez.

With no Msakni, left-back Ali Maaloul of Egyptian club Al Ahly is the player to look out for, according to Said: “He’s Mr Consistency; a very energetic left-back who never really has a bad game no matter the situation, or national team or club team.

“Maaloul is also a set-piece specialist and provides a real outlet down the left with his runs up and down. He’s almost like an attacking left-midfielder, he’s never short of energy.”

Midfield

The partnership in central midfield is likely to be Mohamed Amine Ben Amor, of Tunisian outfit Etoile Sportive du Sahel, a box-to-box player who should shake off an injury, and Saudi-based Ferjani Sassi, who has an enviable nickname. “He’s known as ‘The Arab Pirlo’. Sassi is very good on the ball and loves a nutmeg,” says Said.

In attacking midfield Lille’s Naim Sliti will carry a great deal of creative responsibility after a strong year. “He’s one of the players manager Nabil Maaloul will look to cover the gap left by Msakni – he’s an impish, creative attacking midfielder.”

Forwards

Lyon-born Anice Badri will take up the role vacated by the injured Taha Yassine Khenissi, while the tall, red-haired frame of Fakhreddine Ben Youssef will play on the right.

Wahbi Khazri, who showed flashes of his ability playing for Sunderland in the Premier League in the 2016-17 season, has a great deal of responsibility in the final third.

Tunisia have traditionally struggled for goals, and shorn of their top scorer and most-capped outfield player Msakni, Khazri will be hoping to add to his 12 in 36 international appearances.

“He may play as a false nine because he’s been playing there at club level on loan at Rennes,” explains Said. “Tunisia don’t have an out-and-out striker.”