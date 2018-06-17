Hedge fund boss launches law firm following gruelling divorce

James Booth

Former hedge fund boss John White has launched a law firm after going through a difficult a divorce battle.

White was a managing director and portfolio manager at hedge fund GLG Partners before retiring at 45.

Now 49, he was inspired to set up the new firm Calibrate Law, after going through a gruelling divorce battle in the family court.

Read more: DWF latest law firm to catch flotation bug with £1bn IPO

The new firm received a multi-disciplinary practice (MDP) licence from legal watchdog the solicitors regulation authority (SRA) on Friday, meaning that it can offer legal, accountancy and tax services under one roof.

Litigator Guy Davis is managing partner and the firm has also hired tax adviser Craig Kemsley from accountancy firm Grant Thornton, in addition to lawyers that specialise in family law and wills and trust work.

White said: “The family court system is particularly archaic and particularly fragmented…. Having three different businesses which are very linked in terms of common sense should help give people a much better outcome and a much better process.”

“The MDP gives us a unique opportunity to put these businesses and maybe others under one roof and try and contain people’s privacy rather than having to deal with three or four firms,” he said.

According to Davis the firm aims to offer “total commitment to clients by aligning our interests with the clients”.

Read more: Watch out Burford: Listed law firm could launch its own litigation fund

He said the firm will make use of conditional fee agreements and damages based agreements where the lawyer's fees are contingent on the outcome of the case, rather than the traditional law firm hourly rate.

White said that they also hoped to add a private wealth business to the mix and said that Calibrate is having “ongoing conversations” with the SRA and financial regulator the FCA about whether that would be possible.