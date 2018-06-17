Angela Merkel 'handed ultimatum' over immigration

Harry Banks

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's future in charge is reportedly under threat from her coalition partner, which has given her two weeks to turn away refugees from the country's borders.

Interior minister and leader of the Christian Social Union (CSU) party, Horst Seehofer, made the demand, according to the Bild Zeitung, challenging Merkel's open-door asylum policy that has been in place since 2015.

He wants her to turn away migrants who are already registered in other EU countries, a contradiction of Germany's current policy.

If Merkel fails to gather support from her EU allies to close its doors to EU-registered migrants, he plans to execute the order himself, the publication reported.

The Chancellor is trying to reform the EU's migrant rules, seeking to create a joint proposal with France to make immigration rules stricter ahead of the EU Summit on 28 June, when she will have to convince her EU partners of the plan.

However, the timing of the CSU's deadline might leave her with too little time to meet the ultimatum.

The CSU is the coalition partner of its parent party, the Christian Democratic Union, which together rule Germany.

However, reports suggest the tensions over the migrant policy could split the partners, with Seehofer apparently telling CSU colleagues he "can no longer work" with Merkel.

Merkel wants an EU-wide policy to address the migrant crisis, as citizens flee conflict zones for western Europe countries, but Seehofer opposes this.

She reportedly asked the CSU to give her two weeks to negotiate deals like the one between the EU and Turkey, where migrants to Greece are sent to Turkey if they don't apply for asylum, something the government in Berlin denied.

The issue came to the fore amid a migrant crisis in Italy, where a new government refused to allow a ship carrying 629 migrants dock at its ports.

