Jessica McKay

The restaurateurs behind Mayfair eatery The Wolseley are opening a new all-day cafe in Bicester Village.

Cafe Wolseley, the latest venture from Corbin & King, will open at the designer outlet shopping centre near Oxford toward the end of June.

Taking reference from the London flagship, Cafe Wolseley will also offer an all-day menu in the grand European tradition, consisting of both Wolseley favourites along with the addition of new elements.

Read more: Backer of The Wolseley and Delaunay to sell stake

The new location will also offer a takeaway service, and have a dedicated space for The Wolseley’s retail collections. Items available for sale include crystal glassware and antique silver, as well as bespoke hampers and luxury food items.

After meeting in the 1970s, Chris Corbin and Jeremy King have gone on to build up a portfolio of restaurants that includes The Delauney in Aldwych, Brasserie Zedel in Soho, Fischer's in Marylebone and Bellanger in Islington.

The partners sold a majority stake in the business to Thai hotelier Minor Hotels for £58m in December last year.

Bicester Village - which boasts more than 160 high-end stores including Gucci and Dior - is the second most-popular attraction for Chinese tourists in the UK, behind Buckingham Palace.

Only 46 minutes from London by train, the “village” welcomed 6.6m visitors in 2016.

Read more: A Thai firm has taken control of these iconic London eateries