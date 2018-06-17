Bank of England looking to tap ‘wisdom of crowds’

James Booth

The Bank of England’s chief economist Andy Haldane said the bank was looking to speak to more members of the public to help inform its economic policy.

Haldane said the bank was setting up “citizen’s panels” to help bridge what he called the “great divide” between public institutions and the public.

Haldane said he realised the importance of speaking to a wide cross-section of society to gauge the health of the economy in 2015 on a trip to Nottingham.

After speaking to a group of business leaders who largely agreed with his view that the economy was recovering, he met a group of charities which said that they did not see any signs of economic recovery.

When he looked again at the numbers it showed that the economic recovery was confined to London and the South East.

He said that this gave him the realisation that “those people are the economy".

“Their lived experience: saving, spending, working, is what makes the economy tick. If we are to understand the economy, we must find ways of tapping into that lived experience of the ordinary citizen.”

Haldane said the bank hoped to tap into this “wisdom of crowds” by setting up citizen’s panels to discuss the economy.

“I have learnt more from those conversations than I ever could have from any spreadsheet or any chart,” he said.

“None of this is to say experts, and expertise aren't needed, of course they are for complex choices you need experts and you need expertise - but equally it is always the case that expertise is enhanced by tapping into the views of non-experts,” he said.

He said the bank is planning to speak to the people throughout the UK about the economy to inform its economic decisions and increase public confidence in public institutions.

“Is there wisdom in crowds people like me can learn from? Absolutely there is.

“We can put democracy back into public decision making, we can put the public back into public policy,” he said.