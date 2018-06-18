Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves cover institutional sales, property and startups. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Franklin Templeton

Franklin Templeton Investments has appointed Jennifer Ockwell as head of UK institutional. Effective 2 July, Jennifer will be based at Franklin Templeton’s London offices and will be responsible for institutional sales and client service in the UK. She will report to Martyn Gilbey, UK country head. With over 18 years’ experience in financial services, Jennifer brings significant expertise and an established track-record within institutional asset management. She was most recently head of UK institutional at Janus Henderson where she was responsible for managing and building relationships with existing and prospective clients, investment consultants and independent advisors representing pension funds, local authorities and charities. Prior to this, she was head of institutional clients at the firm having previously worked at Threadneedle Investments and Deutsche Asset Management.

Legal & General Homes

Legal & General Capital (Legal & General) announces that it has made some key hires for its housebuilding arm, Legal & General Homes. Chris Sly has been appointed as the new finance director joining from FTSE 100 property developer, Berkeley Homes where he held the position of head of finance for the western division. A chartered accountant, Chris was heavily involved in demerging the business from St James Group and spearheaded growth from £25m to £124m turnover. Prior to joining Berkeley Homes, Chris was senior finance manager at BT Openreach, commercial finance manager at E.On. Chris also spent six years as non-executive director of Bromsgrove Housing Initiatives. Legal & General Homes has also appointed Matthew Stubblefield as the new health and safety officer. Matthew has 16 years’ experience in construction health and safety management and joins from Croudace Homes Group, where he was group head of health and safety.

Tink Labs

Tink Labs Limited, a Hong Kong’s that focuses on travel and tourism, has appointed Paul Frampton-Calero as CEO of its UK & Ireland operation, effective immediately. Paul will serve as a member of the company’s expanding leadership team and will focus on the strategic growth of the region, and building partnerships across hospitality, e-commerce, and advertising for Tink Labs’ flagship product, handy. He will report directly to Terence Kwok, founder and CEO of Tink Labs. He joins Tink Labs from Havas Media Group, where he was CEO and oversaw 10 different agencies and 850 employees. He has previously named as one of the ‘Top 25 Marketing Influencers’ by Campaign.

