Barrister set for windfall in £110m legal services float

James Booth

A barrister is set to make a substantial windfall when the legal services business he leads goes to market this week with the target of a £110m float.

Anexo Group acts for drivers looking to claim credit hire costs from insurance companies.

It provides replacement cars to its customers who have been in accidents and then pursues third party insurers for the cost of the car hire.

Wednesday’s float is expected to value the company at £110m, with the aim of raising £10m for future expansion and £15m for its selling shareholders.

Its executive chair and founder is solicitor-turned barrister Alan Sellers, whose legal practice focuses on personal injury and road traffic accident cases.

The group is unusual in that it consists of credit hire company Direct Accident and law firm Bond Turner which have formed one group using an alternative business structure licence, which is issued by legal watchdog the solicitors regulation authority.

Sellers said: “Normally you have a credit hire company and a separate law firm. This will be the first of the one-stop-shop integrated legal services firms covering your accident to court proceedings and beyond.”

Following the float, the company is aiming to grow its market share, increase its numbers of solicitors and legal assistants and bring more barristers in-house to reduce costs.

It also plans to open a new office in Manchester and increase the number of vehicles it has available for hire.

“We are very excited at getting the backing of major City investors. It gives us the opportunity to increase our national coverage and to grow market share,” Sellers said.

Arden Partners is acting as the nominated adviser and broker on the float.