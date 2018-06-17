Jasper Jolly

Prime Minister Theresa May today sought to defend herself against accusations that he had misled MPs in her party on an amendment to the government’s Brexit bill as she tries to head off a rebellion this week.

MPs will debate amendments to the EU Withdrawal Bill on Wednesday, with the threat of defeat on a “meaningful vote” clause which would force the government to gain Parliament’s approval before leaving the EU without a deal.

May said the government has put forward an amendment that “balances this issue with the role of Parliament together with the need to ensure that we don’t overturn the decision of the people.”

Potential rebels in the Conservative party met the Prime Minister last week as she tried to prevent the House of Commons voting through an amendment which would allow a vote on a “no deal” Brexit.

May reportedly gave assurances to her Tory colleagues that it would allow Parliamentary scrutiny, but some MPs said that the wording of a conciliatory amendment was changed after the meeting.

One of the most prominent Tory rebels, Dominic Grieve, last week said the government’s actions were a “slap in the face”.

May today said: “I listened to their concerns and I undertook to listen to their concerns.”

She added: “We can’t have a situation where every time we have to take a decision we have to go back and have a lengthy debate. Parliament can’t tie government’s hands in negotiations.”

The government has laid down three criteria for any legislation: that Parliament cannot overturn the Brexit vote; that negotiations with the EU are not undermined; and that Parliament is not involved in the negotiation directly.

