RA International to float on Aim, hopes to raise £18.8m

Construction services provider RA International is planning to float on the Aim market at the end of the month, the company announced today.

The group is looking to raise £18.8m, with an anticipated market capitalisation of £97.2m.

RA International, which provides construction, facilities management and maintenance services to remote locations in Africa and the Middle East, has been operating for 14 years and employs over 1,600 people.

The company’s customer base includes UN agencies, UK and US government agencies and global corporations.

Last year, the company generated revenue of $53.3m (£39.9m) and profit of US$13.7m. As of 30 April 2018, the firm had a contracted backlog of US$120m.

The company said it is seeking to float in order to strengthen its balance sheet in order to meet customer demand and bid on larger scale contracts.

Soraya Narfeldt, CEO of RA International, said: “I am delighted to announce the proposed Admission of RA International to AIM, which will position the company for the next phase of its development in the coming years as we look to capitalise on the exciting opportunities within our sector.

“In particular, becoming a public company will provide an appropriate structure for the long-term development of the business and enable us to strengthen our team in order to deliver our services on a much larger scale and in new territories.”

RA International is headquartered in Dubai, in the UAE, an has delivered over $400m worth of projects in over 10 countries.