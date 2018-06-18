Londoners spend shortest time renting before owning a property

Oscar Lopez

Despite the capital’s soaring house prices, London residents spend the shortest time renting a property before owning a home, according to research by landlord insurer Direct Line for Business.

The average Londoner expects to spend under 12 years renting, compared to the UK average of 15 years and two months, the study shows.

Direct Line’s data also found that, across the UK, London has the highest number of renters, with its 2.7m tenants accounting for a sixth of all British renters.

Meanwhile, the research suggests that the UK is increasingly becoming a renter’s market: of the estimated 17m renters in the UK, 70 per cent have no plans to purchase a property.

Direct Line for Business’ analysis shows that the average price paid by UK first-time buyers in 2017 was £207,693, more than 50 per cent higher than five years earlier.

But while affordability was cited as a reason for people not thinking they will buy a home, a fifth of those not looking to buy (22 per cent) simply don’t want the financial commitment.

Over a fifth (22 per cent) of those not planning to buy think the cost of maintaining a property is too high and would rather have a landlord deal with any issues that may arise.

Meanwhile, nine per cent said they wanted to be free to travel and one in 12 said they didn’t want to be tied down to the local area.

Christina Dimitrov, business manager at Direct Line for Business, said: “The UK housing market continues to change and we are seeing a major attitudinal shift when it comes to renting.

“While price is a factor, many people are increasingly comfortable with the flexibility afforded by renting a property rather than jumping into home ownership.”

