Alexandra Rogers

Sound economic conditions helped keep demand for aviation high in the first quarter of this year, the Airports International Council (ACI) World has found.

Passenger traffic grew 6.7 per cent year-on-year for the first quarter and by 8.1 per cent year-on-year for the month of March.

Angela Gittens, director general of ACI World, said healthy labour markets and rising consumer confidence had driven the positive figures.

"The strong start to 2018 illustrated the strong and clear link between aviation and trade and strong economic conditions," she said.

"Healthy labour markets and rising consumer and business confidence are part and parcel of strong air transport and airport sector."

Read more: Holidays to Egypt and Turkey surge as countries recover from terror attacks

Gittens did however warn that open trade was pivotal to keeping air transport demand high, hinting that a potential trade war between the world's two largest economies – the US and China – could threaten the gains made.

"Even with the great strides that have been achieved in air transport demand across the world's airports, the risk of adverse trade relationships among major economies still looms as a potential challenge."

Yesterday Donald Trump ended months of speculation about a looming trade war by slapping 15 per cent tariffs on $50bn (£37bn) worth of Chinese goods to end what it called China's theft of America's intellectual property.

China responded not long afterwards by imposing its own tariffs on US goods such as soy beans, cars and seafood.

Africa continued to perform well in terms of air travel, the ACI said, with passenger traffic growing by 12.7 per cent for the first quarter of this year, having recovered from a decline in markets such as Egypt and Nigeria.

Egyptian airports Sharm El Sheikh, Hurghada and Cairo each experienced a rebound in passenger traffic with growth of 70.8 per cent, 48.4 per cent and 11.3 per cent respectively.

German airports fared the best in terms of air passenger growth in Europe. A strong hub airline and low-cost carrier expansions catapulted Frankfurt to fifth in the region, growing 10 per cent in the first quarter, while Amsterdam-Schipol came just above it.

Growth at London Heathrow lagged behind its EU counterparts at a pace of 3.1 per cent.

MPs are due to vote on a third runway at Heathrow in just a few weeks' time. Proponents of the expansion say it will create up to 114,000 local jobs and deliver passenger benefits of up to £74bn.

However, a number of MPs are concerned the government's proposals have not done enough to tackle issues such as noise, air pollution and surface access.

Read more: Heathrow boss says MPs must 'seize the opportunity' for airport expansion