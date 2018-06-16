Saturday 16 June 2018 1:47pm

Tributes pour in for late MP Jo Cox on second anniversary of her murder

 
Alexandra Rogers
Tributes Paid To Murdered Labour MP Jo Cox
Thomas Mair was jailed for life for murdering Jo Cox in 2016 (Source: Getty)

Tributes have been pouring in for the late MP Jo Cox to commemorate the anniversary of her death two years ago today in the run-up to the EU referendum.

Cox, the former MP for Batley & Spen in Yorkshire, was murdered by neo Nazi Thomas Mair in a politically motivated attack in her constituency in 2016. Mair was jailed for life for her murder the same year.

Cox's family statement said she had a "profound effect on not just those of us who loved her dearly, but on everybody she met".

"We have been deeply touched by the thousands of messages from people who were never fortunate enough to meet her in person, but who have been inspired by her example and above all by her compassion," it said.

Read more: Minister for Loneliness appointed in memory of Jo Cox MP

"We will never fully understand or come to terms with the senseless manner of her death. But we remain eternally grateful for all of those who have supported us in trying to make sure that the response to her murder is a rejection of the hatred and extremism that led to it."

Theresa May led the tributes to pro-EU Cox, calling her an "inspirational MP, campaigner and humanitarian".

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said his party had lost a "brilliant colleague" while repeating her motto: “We are far more united and have far more in common with each other than things that divide us.”

Tributes poured from across the political spectrum:

