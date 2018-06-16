Tributes pour in for late MP Jo Cox on second anniversary of her murder

Alexandra Rogers

Tributes have been pouring in for the late MP Jo Cox to commemorate the anniversary of her death two years ago today in the run-up to the EU referendum.

Cox, the former MP for Batley & Spen in Yorkshire, was murdered by neo Nazi Thomas Mair in a politically motivated attack in her constituency in 2016. Mair was jailed for life for her murder the same year.

Cox's family statement said she had a "profound effect on not just those of us who loved her dearly, but on everybody she met".

"We have been deeply touched by the thousands of messages from people who were never fortunate enough to meet her in person, but who have been inspired by her example and above all by her compassion," it said.

"We will never fully understand or come to terms with the senseless manner of her death. But we remain eternally grateful for all of those who have supported us in trying to make sure that the response to her murder is a rejection of the hatred and extremism that led to it."

Theresa May led the tributes to pro-EU Cox, calling her an "inspirational MP, campaigner and humanitarian".

Today marks two years since the death of Jo Cox. Let us celebrate this inspirational MP, campaigner and humanitarian whose mission in life was defined by hope and love. — Theresa May (@theresa_may) June 16, 2018

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said his party had lost a "brilliant colleague" while repeating her motto: “We are far more united and have far more in common with each other than things that divide us.”

Two years ago today, our brilliant colleague Jo Cox was taken from us.



We miss her commitment to fighting injustice and her conviction that a better world is possible.



Jo’s maiden speech reminded us we have 'more in common than that which divides us'. pic.twitter.com/3GR3c2tiA1 — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) June 16, 2018

Tributes poured from across the political spectrum:

Jo Cox kept me going. She still does and always will. — Jess Phillips (@jessphillips) June 16, 2018

Taken from us two years ago today. We miss you Jo. pic.twitter.com/AjLUBb3zgS — Tobias Ellwood (@Tobias_Ellwood) June 16, 2018