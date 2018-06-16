Alexandra Rogers

Forget feelings of frustration around crowded, delayed and cancelled trains – a survey by consumer watchdog Which? has found that the recent timetable chaos has had a much more detrimental impact on passengers' work, health and family lives.

Research carried out by the consumer body found that three in five respondents affected by the timetable changes said the new system had had a negative impact on both their work and family life, with nearly four in 10 also saying it had negatively affected their health.

People's finances had also taken a battering, with nearly half of respondents saying this was the case. Nearly three quarters of those affected said they had not been informed on the train or at the platform about any compensation they might be entitled too.

Nearly two thirds of affected passengers felt they were not adequately informed of the timetable changes, while 85 per cent said the government should do more to hold the train companies to account when things go wrong.

On 20 May, two of Britain's biggest train operators, Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), which runs the Thameslink, Southern and Gatwick Express services, and Northern completely revamped their timetables to create the capacity for a further 40,000 passengers and increase the frequency of trains per hour.

It quickly transpired that the limited time the train companies had to finalise the plans meant drivers weren't familiarised with the new routes, leading to mass cancellations and delays that are still ongoing.

The saga yesterday forced the resignation of GTR boss Charles Horton, while the transport secretary, Chris Grayling, ordered an inquiry into the mess earlier this month.

This most recent survey follows an earlier study by Which? that found some train companies were giving out misleading information regarding compensation entitlements for consequential loss

Some passengers also complained of being unable to claim for compensation because GTR and Northern's system became suspicious of multiple claims on a user's account.

GTR said it didn't accept the validity of the Which? findings on compensation and said there were no issues with its delay repay service but that passengers would only be compensated for one delay to their journey.

Which? has said those who have paid electronically for their ticket, for example through a mobile app, should be refunded automatically.

Alex Hayman, Which? managing director of public markets, said: “From start to finish, these timetable changes have proved to be a complete fiasco. The changes have resulted in chaos for passengers, many of whom are finding it a real struggle to get to work on time or back home to their families in the evening.

“Our research shows that passengers believe the consultation was inadequate, the delivery was bungled and the approach to compensation has been absolutely woeful.

“The government needs to urgently sort out this farce. If they are to have any hope of restoring the faith of passengers, the compensation process should be immediate and automatic".

