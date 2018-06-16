Alexandra Rogers

Glasgow's School of Art has been struck by another fire, only four years on from a similar incident which destroyed the building.

The blaze broke out just after 11pm last night.

The Scottish fire and rescue service said they were dealing with an "extremely challenging" situation. No casualties have been reported.

More than 120 firefighters are working to extinguish the fire at @GSofA



"This is an extremely challenging and complex incident, but the response and professionalism of our firefighters has been exceptional." - @ChiefBushy



▶️ https://t.co/CSupzHyMSZ pic.twitter.com/5bQtFHN2UF — Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (@fire_scot) June 16, 2018

The Mackintosh building suffered a similar fire in May 2014 but witnesses told the BBC it looked "much worse" this time.

Deputy Chief Officer Iain Bushell said: "This is an extremely challenging and complex incident, but the response and professionalism of our firefighters has been exceptional.

"The fire has taken hold several properties including the 02 ABC nightclub causing extensive damage.

"This will be a prolonged incident and crews will remain on the scene as they work to prevent further fire spread and damage.

"We would urge the occupants of surrounding buildings to remain indoors and keep their windows closed."