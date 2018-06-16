Alexandra Rogers

Donald Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort has been jailed pending trial after he was found by a Washington judge to have breached the conditions of his bail.

Manafort has been charged with tax fraud, money laundering and illegal lobbying. All the charges relate to the time before he was placed at the top of Trump's campaign.

Last night he was accused by Robert Mueller, who is investigating alleged Russian meddling in the last presidential election, of breaching the terms of his bail by contacting witnesses before his trial.

Trump said the sentence was "very unfair".

Wow, what a tough sentence for Paul Manafort, who has represented Ronald Reagan, Bob Dole and many other top political people and campaigns. Didn’t know Manafort was the head of the Mob. What about Comey and Crooked Hillary and all of the others? Very unfair! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2018

Last year Manafort and his business associate Rick Gates pleaded not guilty after being indicted on 12 counts, including charges of conspiracy against the US.

Both men turned themselves in just minutes before the FBI revealed the indictments, which also included conspiracy to launder money received from pro-Russian Ukrainian groups, failing to register as a foreign agent, false statements, and multiple counts of failing to file reports for foreign bank accounts.

Manafort has been accused of laundering more than $30m (£22m) and for failing to disclose his lobbying efforts to the Department of Justice. His trial is for lobbying is due to start in September while the tax fraud trial is due to start next month.

The indictments are not connected with allegations of collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign during the US election in 2016.

So far in his investigation Mueller has indicted Michael Flynn, the former national security adviser; Gates and George Papadopoulos, a former foreign policy adviser.

None of the charges against them relate to alleged collusion with Russia.