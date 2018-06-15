Alexandra Rogers

Greater Anglia services are to get up and running from Monday after a crack was discovered on a piece of track earlier in the week.

Engineers will install a new specialist piece of track overnight this weekend to get services going again.

The fault in the track was discovered when Network Rail carried out a routine inspection. It meant a number of peak Greater Anglia services using the Great Eastern main line were affected.

Steve Hooker, Network Rail’s head of maintenance for Anglia, said: “I understand that some passengers will have had some difficult journeys over the last few days and I’d like to apologise to those who have been affected. We have worked as quickly as possible to build a new piece of track so that services can return to normal. I’d like to thank passengers for their patience during this time.”

Greater Anglia, which serves routes out of London Liverpool Street to the likes of Colchester, Peterborough, Ipswich and Norwich, said its Saturday services will run as scheduled but that there may be some changes to services on Sunday.

