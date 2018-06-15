World Cup Betting: England to kick off World Cup with Tunisia win

Ben Cleminson

The time for talking is nearly over for England – with Gareth Southgate’s men set to kick off their World Cup campaign against Tunisia in Volgograd on Monday.

Whisper it quietly, but this has been a very smooth build-up for the Three Lions.

There have been no broken metatarsals, no stolen jewellery, and the players haven’t even been roped in to lend their vocals to a second-rate World Cup song.

Southgate, veteran of four major tournaments as a player, seems to understand the challenges of keeping a squad happy – and it appears to be so far, so good.

That is, of course, before they’ve kicked a ball in anger.

First up for England, as with Southgate’s World Cup campaign as a centre-back in 1998, are Tunisia.

The African side are making their first appearance at the tournament since 2006, and will be looking to improve their record of one win from 12 World Cup matches in their history.

The Eagles of Carthage have never got beyond the group stage in four attempts, and in a group with England and Belgium, may need something special to change that in Russia.

The star man for Tunisia is captain Wahbi Khazri, best known on these shores as part of the Sunderland side that were relegated from the Premier League under David Moyes.

Khazri flattered to deceive at the Stadium of Light, but has flourished on loan at French side Rennes, scoring 11 times in 29 games last season – and he is very much the focal point for the Tunisians.

Reserve Leicester defender Yohan Benalouane (16 league matches in three seasons) is another half-recognisable name, but this is by and large a squad that will be unknown to most.

That isn’t to say they will be complete pushovers, however – Nabil Maaloul’s men held Portugal to a 2-2 draw two weeks ago, and it only took an 84th minute goal from Iago Aspas for Spain to beat them in their final warm-up.

Expect a side that sits deep and tries to frustrate on Monday.

Breaking down such teams has long been a frustration for England – but there is reason to think Southgate may have found the formation and personnel to do so.

A switch to three at the back frees up wing-backs to attack, and only playing one defensive midfielder should see the creative talents of Dele Alli and Jesse Lingard let loose behind Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane.

Whether England employ the same strategy against some of the bigger boys remains to be seen, but Southgate looks keen to give his vibrant side licence to express themselves.

This is a Three Lions side in good form – they are unbeaten in a year, and have conceded just three goals in their last 10 games.

Jordan Pickford, who is likely to get the nod in goal, has kept clean sheets in two of his three international caps, and against a Tunisia side likely to play with little attacking intent, I think he can add another.

While this has the whiff of a banana skin about it, England should look back to how Southgate’s ’98 side comfortably brushed past Tunisia, winning 2-0.

I foresee a similar result here – and suggest backing England to win to nil at 2.1 with BETDAQ.

In the Punter earlier this week, I tipped Kane for the Golden Boot, and I’m sticking with my prediction.

The Three Lions skipper has eight goals in his last seven international games, and will hope to get off to a flyer in Russia.

I’ll be backing Kane to score first at 3.3 with BETDAQ too.

Pointers

England win to nil 2.1 (BETDAQ)

Kane first goalscoer 3.3 (BETDAQ)