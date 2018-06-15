Alexandra Rogers

The outgoing boss of Network Rail Mark Carne has turned down his annual £74,000 bonus for the year following the company's role in the ongoing timetable disaster that has wreaked havoc across London and the North.

Rail Magazine reported that Carne had written to the Network Rail chairman, Sir Peter Hendy, to say that he would not be taking his annual bonus this year in light of the mass cancellations and delays that are still ongoing.

Network Rail's chief financial officer Jeremy Westlake also wrote to Hendy to state he too would not be collecting his £38,000 bonus.

Hendy confirmed the report on Twitter:

Yes - I can confirm that Mark Carne (CEO) and Jeremy Westlake (CFO) both wrote to me yesterday stating that neither would accept any bonus for the last year. https://t.co/tapb8t0DNx — Sir Peter Hendy (@SirPeterHendy) June 15, 2018

Carne announced earlier this year he would be stepping down from Network Rail, paving the way for former Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) boss Andrew Haines to take over.

Haines, who has also acted as managing director of South West Trains as well as managing director of the rail division for First Group, will join the company later this year on a salary of £588,000 inclusive of benefits, 27 per cent lower than Carne's £820,000 a year pay packet.

Last week Carne was appointed a CBE in the Queen's birthday honours, causing angry reactions among politicians and the public.

Tim Farron, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, told the BBC that Carne should decline the award if he “had an ounce of political common sense”.

Hendy said that while he acknowledged the timing of the honour was "difficult", he nevertheless thought it was necessary to evaluate the whole of Carne's career, in which he has been praised for increasing passenger safety.

Edited extract of Mark Carne's letter to Peter Hendy Dear Sir Peter, I am extremely proud of the progress that Network Rail has made as a company over the last few years while also delivering the biggest upgrade programme to our railway since Victorian times. I fully recognise, however, that in the last few weeks Northern and GTR have been unable to deliver the performance customers rightly expected following the planned introduction of new services in the May 2018 timetable change. Although this is an industry-wide issue, I fully recognise Network Rail's accountability for its part, and therefore ultimately my own. I have therefore decided that I will not accept any performance related pay for the financial year 2017/18, when the events leading up to these problems took place.

