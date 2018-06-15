Ocean's 8

Dougie Gerrard

This latest addition to the Ocean’s franchise swaps out George Clooney’s merry band of conmen for an equally merry, but now female, group of criminals.

This isn’t revolutionary, of course: the all-female reboot idea was first trialled two years ago with the Ghostbusters remake, a leaden film that was most notable for the geysering plume of online misogyny it inspired. Thankfully, Gary Ross’ film has largely avoided such a reaction – the benefits of being second over the top into the fanboy firing line, I suppose.

It stars Sandra Bullock as Debbie Ocean, the sister of Clooney’s now apparently deceased lead Danny. Her target is a $150m necklace, which she plans to nick at the Met Gala, the biggest night in American fashion. Debbie’s scheme involves stealing the jewels from around the neck of Daphne Kluger, a slightly dopey actress gamely played by Anne Hathaway.

As is tradition, she assembles a crack team of heisters, led by her trusted deputy Lou, a dud role that Cate Blanchett does her best to enliven. Our scurrilous anti-heroes include a jewellery expert (Mindy Kailing), a hacker (Rihanna) and a fashion designer (Helena Bonham Carter) they recruit to make Kluger’s Gala dress.

Debbie, however, has an ulterior motive for the con: to frame Claude Becker (Richard Armitage), her former partner – and partner-in-crime – whose testimony sent her to prison.

Unfortunately, the film fails to establish a convincing relationship between Debbie and Becker, either as lovers or nemeses, and their scenes feel shabby and tired. This is perhaps a failure of nerve on Ross’ part, given that without this side-mission the main body of his film would’ve contained no substantial speaking parts for men.

The heist itself is over fairly quickly, and Ross’ script as a whole is incredibly ­­­economical, sometimes to a fault. The only bit of fat on it is a flabby final chapter involving James Corden as an insurance fraud investigator tasked with tracking down the jewels.

Corden’s a funny one – not funny in the comedic sense, but more as an anthropological artefact, a study in just how far a British accent and a bit of geezerish charm can get you in America. He gets the best lines, too, delivering them with all the zeal you’d expect from the fourth best actor in Gavin & Stacey.

Miscasting aside, Ocean’s 8 is alright. It’s fun to watch Bullock and Blanchett banter with one another, and Rihanna looks to have real chops. It’s not Eleven, but it would run Twelve and Thirteen pretty close.