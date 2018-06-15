The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie

Dougie Gerrard

This brilliant new production of Muriel Spark’s much-adapted novel is most notable for an astounding performance by Lia Williams as the eponymous Brodie, an eccentric and flamboyant teacher at an all-girls school in 1930s Edinburgh.

The play is cleverly bisected, jumping between time-periods a decade apart. It focuses primarily on Brodie’s tenure at the Marcia Blaine School, and the dramatic impact she has on her little coterie of besotted teenage disciples.

The most intriguing of these is Sandy Stranger (Rona Morison), Brodie’s star pupil and a budding writer. The action 10 years hence comprises an interview between Sandy and a young journalist (Kit Young). Sandy, deeply troubled by her past, is preparing to abandon her burgeoning career as a psychologist and join a convent.

Brodie is one of the most enduringly complex characters in fiction. She is a fascist – or at least fash-ish – frequently extolling to her students the vitality and order of Mussolini’s Italy. But she is also kind, maternal, seductive, extravagant, desperate, and capable of real cruelty. Such a capacious character must be hard to inhabit, but in Williams’ hands she never seems incoherent or jumbled. It’s fascinating watching her so wholly personify such divergent traits.

She uses Brodie’s innate sadness as a kind of glue, binding her erratic personality together. Her fascism is sad because it’s naïve, and speaks to the unfulfilled intelligence that leads her to live vicariously through the whip-smart Sandy. Her seductiveness is sad because she knows it won’t bring her happiness, or perhaps won’t allow it to.

It isn’t just Williams; almost every performance here is magnificent. Special props go to Sylvestra Le Touzel, who is wonderfully imperious as Miss Mackay, the school’s austere Calvinist headmistress. Nicola Coughlan is also compelling as Joyce, a needy, unhappy girl who both adores and resents Sandy, and who is induced into a tragic end by Brodie’s fanaticism.

Such prodigious acting talent is helped along by David Harrower’s canny script, which discovers interesting new recesses and angles in Spark’s characters. I’ve rarely seen a production whose constituent parts all work together so seamlessly. If someone threatened to jab a needle in my eye unless I said something negative, I’d mention that Williams dropped a few lines, and that Young’s Edinburgh accent wasn’t up to much. But these are merely details, and the lasting impression left by Harrower’s adaptation is of a playwright in his prime.