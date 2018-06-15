Alexandra Rogers

The UK is seeking the “closest possible cooperation agreement” with Europe on security and foreign policy when it leaves the bloc, cabinet minister David Lidington has said.

Speaking to Frankfurter Allgemeine newspaper, Lidington, who serves as Theresa May's number two following the resignation of Damian Green, said Britain would be tempted to join a crisis intervention force if certain conditions were met.

One condition would be that London had control over the deployment of British troops abroad.

Britain has repeatedly said it wants to be part of intelligence and security sharing with its European neighbours to combat the effects of global terrorism.

Lidington said he would like there to be an agreement with the EU that would formalise future foreign policy, security and military cooperation. He said a failure to strike a deal would be welcomed by the likes of countries hostile to Europe, such as Russia, which he said would "result in less security for everyone”.

The Prime Minister is currently fighting a tricky battle to appease the pro-EU and Brexiteer wings of her party.

Earlier this week she promised Tory EU rebels parliament would be able to have a meaningful say on the final Brexit deal in an amendment to the EU Withdrawal Bill that is waiting to be heard in parliament next week.

However, the former Attorney General Dominic Grieve said the government had changed the amendment at the last minute and that the move amounted to a "slap in the face".

May's conundrum centres on answering some MPs concerns on the final Brexit deal while also not weakening Britain's position in negotiation talks with the EU.

