Sir Philip Green challenges report into BHS audit

Retail magnate Sir Philip Green has launched a challenge against a report into the audit of BHS's accounts in the year leading up to the chain's collapse.

His company Taveta Investments has made a judicial review aimed at forcing the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) to amend its report, Sky News has reported today.

A hearing scheduled for today on the issue is thought to have been postponed after the FRC's legal representatives requested more time.

It is also understood that the company is trying to keep details of Green's empire under wraps by applying for an injunction.

The news comes after the FRC imposed a ban on record-breaking £10m fine on PwC over its BHS audit earlier this week, but did not publish a detailed document.

The enforcement document is thought to have been held up by Taveta's legal challenge.

