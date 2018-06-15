Nathalie Hirst

Nearly all the indices currently indicate London’s house prices are struggling.

According to Rightmove’s latest house price index, London continued to be the worst performing region in the country in May, with asking prices down 0.2 per cent annually. The only prime London location to experience positive growth was Westminster, while prices in Kensington & Chelsea and Hammersmith & Fulham fell both monthly and annually. Even Belgravia has had to adjust its prices.

This is great news for buyers as it gives them negotiating power. Although demand is still strong, buyers won’t commit unless they feel the price and quality of a property matches. Sellers have been dropping their prices, as have developers who want to reduce holding costs. Recent purchases I’ve made on behalf of clients have sold 15 to 25 per cent below the asking price in prime central London, so there are some great deals to be had, as long as you negotiate tactfully.

The highest offer is not always the one that is accepted, it is the quality of the buyer as well as the quantity of the bid that counts

It is vital to do some research as to who the vendor is, and their reason for selling, as well as how long the property has actually been on the market. An agent may truthfully tell you that it has only been on the market for four months, but it could well have been on the market with another agent for ten months prior to that, and discreetly on the market/off market for six months prior to that. By understanding these factors, you can tailor your offer to maximise the chances of acquiring the property for the least amount of money.

It is very easy to show our emotions when looking for a new home, and while it is perfectly acceptable to be complimentary and positive, it is also crucial to maintain a ‘poker face’.

Find similar properties that have recently sold and use this knowledge to negotiate. It’s also important to consider what else is currently for sale to determine how strong your competition will be. If the property you like is unusual or not available elsewhere in the area, buyer demand will be higher – giving the seller the upper hand. Be mindful of this when trying to put in a lower offer.

From the offset, make sure the seller knows you are ready to purchase. Get all your paperwork in order, appoint a solicitor and have your financials ready to go. Setting out a clear timeline for when you plan to exchange and complete will also appeal. The highest offer is not always the one that is accepted, it is the quality of the buyer as well as the quantity of the bid that counts.

Highlight any concerns you have with the property. If you can support any problems with a survey, and present the costs to fix them, it may help boost your bargaining power.

Getting your first bid right is crucial. You only have one shot at creating a good impression - it’s very easy to irritate a seller with too low an offer or with a lengthy negotiation process. Speak with an expert to ascertain what this should be and how high you should go.