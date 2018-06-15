Alys Key

Food and coffee chain Eat has averted the need for drastic restructuring by closing a handful of individual sites, in a rare bit of good news for the high street and the leisure sector.

The company, which mostly operates outlets in London, appointed advisers at KPMG early this year to review its options.

Given KPMG's involvement with the company voluntary arrangement (CVA) of Byron, which resulted in 20 sites being earmarked for closure, many in the industry feared Eat could take a similar route.

But the company has not been consulting with KPMG for some time, and is instead understood to have approached landlords for individual negotiations.

A few branches have closed, such as the one on Finsbury Pavement. A handful more could go, but there are no current plans for an insolvency process.

Industry news site MCA reported that the Lyceum-backed chain had been helped by a 10 per cent like-for-like sales uplift in its new format stores, which include more grab-and-go hot food options.

It comes at a time of change in the UK's coffee and food-to-go market. One of Eat's many rivals Pret A Manger was recently sold to a new owner, giving all of its staff a £1,000 bonus in the process. Meanwhile Costa, the nation's biggest coffee chain, is set to be spun out from owner Whitbread, and could be sold.

