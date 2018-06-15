Rebecca Smith

Purplebricks' US charge continues with the online estate agent saying today that it is expanding to Las Vegas, Nevada, and Phoenix, Arizona after launching in California and New York.

In an update this morning, Purplebricks said that both cities were fast-growing with "buoyant real estate markets" with around 61,000 and 143,000 annual property transactions respectively.

Purplebricks shares rose nearly three per cent in mid-morning trading.

Read more: Purplebricks shares are falling again after a scathing analyst note

From Tuesday 19 June, Las Vegas and Phoenix residents will be able to list their homes with Purplebricks for a flat fee of $3,600 (£2,713) and, upon closing, pay the buyer's agent commission.

Purplebricks said a local homeowner selling a $261,000 home would save $4,230 using the company, compared to paying the standard real estate agent brokerage commission of five to six per cent.

Local real estate agent Marcus Fleming has been named regional director of the new operations, and will report in to Eric Eckardt, US chief executive at Purplebricks.

Group chief executive, Michael Bruce, said:

The Purplebricks model has continued to achieve great results on both coasts by providing excellent service and saving home sellers in California, Connecticut, New Jersey and New York thousands of dollars. We see tremendous opportunity in Las Vegas and Phoenix, as both markets have ideal demographics comprised of consumers eager to buy and sell homes while saving money.

In March, Purplebricks announced that German media business Axel Springer had picked up a £125m stake to propel its US rollout, and support entry into new markets.

That gave Axel Springer an 11.5 per cent stake in Purplebricks and places its president of classified media, Andreas Wiele, on the board.

Bruce had said the partnership will help Purplebricks secure its "strategic goals and global ambition".

Read more: How house prices across the UK have changed so far this year