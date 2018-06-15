Alys Key

Businesses in the City place more orders for team lunches than than their counterparts in the rest of London, according to new data analysis.

City workers can look forward to more group lunches than those in Soho, Holborn and Shoreditch, after City Pantry found that the Square Mile is responsible for the most bulk orders.

The delivery company looked at 40,000 lunch orders to pinpoint the capital's team lunch hotspots.

Its findings make a change from a study last year which found that City workers are the most likely to dine alone.

“Since Google decided to make their 53rd employee a chef, team lunch has been business as usual for tech start-ups but we’re now seeing it go mainstream, with more and more businesses introducing it as a regular part of their working culture," said Stuart Sunderland, founder and chief executive of City Pantry.

London's top 10 team lunch hotspots

Rank Area 1 The City 2 Soho 3 Holborn 4 Southwark 5 Whitechapel 6 Belgravia 7 Bayswater 8 Islington 9 Camden 10 Shoreditch

Sunderland added: "It's a growing trend we are seeing, as companies realise that getting teams together over food can help colleagues communicate more easily, which in turn drives the speed of innovation and progress.”

These big orders include cuisines inspired by Vietnamese and Caribbean food, as well as some lunches cooked up a bit closer to home.

Although new food trends like Hawaiian poke are gaining popularity, British food still tops the menu for most popular team lunches.

Top 10 most popular team lunch cuisines

Rank Cuisine 1 British 2 Mediterranean 3 Mexican 4 American 5 Indian 6 Italian 7 Asian 8 Japanese 9 Vietnamese 10 Caribbean

