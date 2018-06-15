These have been named the top cities for business travel in Europe

Rebecca Smith

London has been named the top city in Europe for business travel, ahead of Berlin, Amsterdam and Paris, according to a new study.

The ranking was compiled from hotel group Jurys Inn's survey of over 1,100 UK business travellers, who weren't wooed enough by the French capital for it to overtake London.

Paris came second overall, followed by Berlin, Amsterdam and then Manchester - which saw off the likes of Frankfurt and Brussels to make the top five.

Read more: These have been named the most expensive cities in the world for expats

The most frequently visited UK cities for business were London, Manchester, and Liverpool.

The 10 most business-friendly cities in Europe 1. London 2. Paris 3. Berlin 4. Amsterdam 5. Manchester 6. Liverpool 7. Frankfurt 8. Brussels 9. Edinburgh 10. Madrid

The capital is also no longer in the world's 10 most expensive cities for business travel, according to ECA International.

Its research from April had Geneva topping the board in Europe for the fourth year in a row, with the total cost of a standard business trip to the Swiss city coming in at £554 a day.

New York was ranked the most expensive place for business travel in the world though, ahead of Geneva and Zurich.

While the price of business travel to London had remained fairly static over the past few years, the strong performance of the euro had meant costs in other cities had leapfrogged the capital.

Other research out this week from ECA International looked at the world's most expensive cities for expatriates, weighing up the cost of living across the world.

European cities accounted for nearly a third of the most expensive spots around the globe for expats, as Swiss cities took four of the five top spots on the list.

First place was taken by Caracas, Venezuela though, with ECA citing rocketing inflation in the past year causing a significant hike in the cost of living.

Read more: These are the 10 most expensive cities for business travel in the world