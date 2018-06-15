Alexandra Rogers

Chris Grayling has told train companies that customer compensation is not "optional" following an investigation that suggested misleading advice was still being to customers.

The transport secretary has written to train operating companies following an investigation by consumer watchdog Which? that found some were still refusing to consider consequential loss claims despite being obliged to by law.

"I want to be clear with you all: my department obliges franchisees to operate well-defined compensation schemes so that passengers receive appropriate redress for the disruption caused to their rail journeys," Grayling said.

"These schemes are not optional; they are not designed to be applied selectively at the discretion of franchisees. You are obliged to accept and process all eligible compensation claims swiftly and fairly."

Which? made "mystery shop" phone calls to 26 operators, asking if an elderly friend or relative was eligible for compensation when the last train they could catch was cancelled and they were forced to pay for a cab.

Almost half of operators provided incorrect or inconsistent advice, telling the secret phone caller they could not make a claim on every call.

The investigation is particularly timely because of the recent timetable overhaul that has led to widespread disruption throughout London and the North.

The scale of the problem was such that Grayling has ordered an inquiry into the problems led by Stephen Glaister, the chairman of the Office for Road and Rail (ORR); although his appointment has sparked concerns over a conflicts of interest as the ORR regulates Network Rail.

The ORR will publish its interim findings in September.

Some passengers complained they weren't receiving compensation because the companies were suspicious of the high volume of claims on some passengers' accounts.

A spokesperson for GTR said the issue had since been rectified.

Last week it was revealed that GTR will publish a revised timetable in July after its original plans went horribly wrong.

In a briefing note to staff dated 6 June and leaked on Twitter, GTR's chief operating officer Nick Brown said the "disruption we anticipated underestimated the reality we have experienced".

It said the timetable operating now will "repeat each week until we publish a revised timetable. We are aiming to publish this in mid July".

