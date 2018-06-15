H&M sales miss expectations

Alys Key

Shares in Swedish fashion giant dropped this morning as the retailer missed expectations for second quarter sales growth.

The figures

Sales from March to May including VAT in local currencies were unchanged, missing analyst forecasts of 0.5 per cent growth.

Total sales were up two per cent to 60.5bn Swedish kroner.

Shares in the group fell more than 3.6 per cent in early trading.

Why it's interesting

Even though footfall at its core stores has slowed down, the H&M group continues to expand its physical retail presence.

By the end of the first quarter, the total number of stores was 4,801, compared to 4,498 this time last year.

This includes newer brands such as Monki, Arket and & Other Stories.

Analysts at Barclays said: "H&M is undertaking a series of turnaround initiatives. Although many of these sound sensible in the longer term, we think they will take time to materialize and continue to view the next 12 months as challenging."

