Iceland sales heat up as Food Warehouse attracts new customers

Alys Key

Iceland reported steady sales growth this morning, as it eyes sites left vacant by the recent wave of store closures and the Sainsbury's-Asda merger

The figures

Sales for the 53 weeks to the end of March were up eight per cent at just over £3bn.

Like-for-like sales growth was 2.3 per cent, a slight improvement on last year's rate of two per cent.

But adjusted earnings before tax, interest, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were down slightly at £157.1m.

Why it's interesting

Iceland has rapidly expanded its Food Warehouse brand, a larger out-of-town store format. By the end of the period, the retailer had added 23 new sites to bring the chain to a total of 59. Another 30 are planned for this year.

Iceland said today that although it expected some of these openings to cannibalise sales at nearby Iceland stores, the Food Warehouse brand was attracting customers who would not normally shop in Iceland. "This makes us increasingly confident of our ability to trade the two store formats alongside each other in a growing number of towns across the country," the company said.

Stores left vacant by the likes of Mothercare and Carpetright could offer opportunities for Iceland to push ahead with this expansion. There could also be a chance to nab Asda or Sainsbury's stores if the competition watchdog forces the supermarkets to close.

As for the rest of the estate, Iceland is busy refitting its stores and adapting to the modern retail environment by growing its online business. The group has even agreed a partnership with JD.com to sell some Iceland groceries in China.

What Iceland said

Managing director Tarsem Dhaliwal said: "This year we have continued to take a long term view and to invest for the future: expanding our store footprint, enhancing the appeal of our existing stores through a major programme of refurbishments, growing our award-winning Online business, continuing to roll out new and exciting food lines that are unique to Iceland, and developing our supply chain to support the growth of our retail estate."

