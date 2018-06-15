Rebecca Smith

Stobart Group has issued a letter to shareholders ahead of this month's annual meeting (AGM), after announcing yesterday it had dismissed former chief executive Andrew Tinkler and was seeking legal action.

Today it is launching proceedings in the High Court to seek damages from him for what the company said included "breaches of contractual and fiduciary duties", and has reached out to shareholders warning of Tinkler's attempts to "destabilise the company".

Shares in Stobart dropped nearly four per cent this morning.

The board said Stobart was changing from "a collection of emerging businesses" into a more tightly focused group and needed a different management approach to the entrepreneurial one that had spurred on the business initially.

The letter added:

It [the company] demands consistent strategy, professional management and accountability, all supported by an independent board that protects the interests of all shareholders and facilitates delivery of the long-term success of the company. Andrew Tinkler's move to oust the chairman and replace him with his own nominee ran totally counter to this. It is his right as as a shareholder to propose a change. However, his wider actions, particularly in writing to all employees, have now threatened to destabilise the company and have put at risk the interest of all shareholders.

The company said yesterday that ex-boss Tinkler had been dismissed from the Stobart Group board, with immediate effect. Stobart added that it would be issuing legal proceedings against Tinkler imminently, for "a flagrant disregard for his fiduciary and contractual duties".

Tinkler had begun legal proceedings against five of Stobart's board members last week, over what he said were defamatory statements made about him in company announcements during the year.

Of his dismissal, Tinkler said:

In the last few days, we've seen the Stobart chairman and CEO involved in allegations of bullying and ignoring their own senior team. Today's announcement confirms that they are desperately attempting to pre-empt the wishes of shareholders. They are also attempting to deny shareholders the right to determine the leadership of the board. This is not how a listed company should behave.

AGM showdown

Tensions between Tinkler and the Stobart board reached a high earlier this week, after current chief executive Warwick Brady was accused of "bullying" employees to find out who Tinkler had won over in a dispute to replace the group's chairman, Iain Ferguson, with someone else.

Stobart's board said a letter was received requesting Ferguson's removal, purporting to be from shareholders, but as it was undated and unsigned, it was "perfectly proper" for the chief executive to discuss the letter further with company HR.

Today's letter told shareholders it was "so important" to support the re-election of Ferguson as a director and chairman of the company.

Stobart's AGM will be held on 28 June, and in the board's letter to shareholders the board said the current management team needed to continue its strategy to double the value of the business by 2022.

The letter said:

The management team can only operate effectively within a stable framework of strong corporate governance focused on protecting the interests of all shareholders. That is why it is vital that shareholders support Iain Ferguson in the upcoming AGM.

