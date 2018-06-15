Rebecca Smith

EDF Energy will shell out £350,000 after the supplier missed its smart meter installation target last year, the energy regulator said today.

Ofgem said that under the government's smart meter rollout programme, suppliers are required by law to take "all reasonable steps" to get them into all homes and small businesses by the end of 2020.

Suppliers set individual targets for smart meters to be installed for their customers, against which Ofgem assesses compliance.

EDF Energy failed to meet its annual installations target for last year, instead hitting it in January - a few weeks after the deadline had passed.

It will pay £350,000 into Ofgem's consumer redress fund, which goes towards supporting consumers in vulnerable situations and the development of products or services not currently available to customers. As a result, EDF Energy will not face formal enforcement action from Ofgem.

Jim Poole, director of customer operations at EDF Energy said:

EDF Energy is working hard to meet its smart meter programme objectives, delivering the benefits of smart meters to our customers, and we are disappointed that we were three weeks late in reaching our 2017 target. During 2017 we doubled our smart meter installation rates and employed more people to install smart meters. We recovered the shortfall quickly in 2018 and are on target for this year We have worked with Ofgem to resolve this matter quickly, and have agreed to make a payment to a fund for vulnerable customers.

The supplier has since submitted targets for 2018 and set out how it intends to achieve them.

As of March this year, 11m smart meters had been installed by suppliers across households. Ofgem said smart meters bring "immediate benefits" to consumers, helping them take control of their energy usage.

It said last month that for most large suppliers, the number of smart meters in their customer portfolio at the end of the year was in line with the annual milestones they had set.

