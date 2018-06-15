Rebecca Smith

Incomplete journeys on the Tube could soon become a thing of the past for passengers with a penchant for contactless.

Transport for London (TfL) has announced this morning that customers can now check their contactless journey history using their phone on the go, with real-time updates on the TfL app.

Half of all Tube and rail pay-as-you-go journeys in the capital are now made by contactless payment cards or mobile devices, and TfL said more than 17m pay-as-you-go journeys are made each week.

Since it launched in September last year, the free app has been downloaded more than 800,000 times, and the latest update allows passengers to check their contactless journey and payment history to gauge if they have any incomplete journeys.

So the days of forgetting what you actually tapped in with, and fretting over whether the machines registered your payment could soon be over.

Customers can add their contactless payment card to an online account on the TfL website online. The TfL app is available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, and passengers can just as pay-as-you-go credit or season tickets to their Oyster card using their phones.

The app now also includes the updated maps to show TfL Rail services between Paddington and Heathrow as it gets closer to taking over the Elizabeth Line from Crossrail, along with some design tweaks.

Shashi Verma, chief technology officer at TfL, said:

We’re delighted that so many Londoners have already downloaded our app to make it easier to check journey history and top-up on the go. This latest update follows feedback from customers and is part of our work to make travelling in London simple and convenient for everyone.

