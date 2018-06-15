Kate Andrews

Chancellor Philip Hammond, we are told, will next week unveil a raft of measures to boost the National Health Service.

The news will come roughly two weeks before the healthcare system marks its seventieth birthday. It’s seemingly good tactics from the government to announce the new measures before celebrations kick off – placing substantial distance between their spokespeople publicly admitting the system’s failures and then blindly praising it.

Everyone knows that something is deeply rotten within the NHS.

Just yesterday, the NHS Confederation released a report, illustrating how the health service is now in crisis all year round. It found that the target for 95 per cent of patients to be seen in A&E within four hours has not been met in almost three years, and that patients struggling from very delicate conditions, including mental health illness, are waiting for months to be seen by professionals.

The report follows in a long line of evidence which suggests, contrary to popular belief, that the NHS is far from being the envy of the world. In crucial areas of patient outcomes – ranging from stroke-related deaths to cancer survival rates – the NHS has been underperforming its European counterparts for years.

Even the rare studies that give decent marks to the NHS can’t be taken at face value.

When The Guardian wrote up the Commonwealth Fund report in 2014, which ranked the NHS at the top of the list, it felt compelled to include that “the only serious black mark against the NHS was its poor record on keeping people alive”.

Don’t expect to hear any such examples of failure from Britain’s elected representatives over the next few weeks.

As far as politicians in every party are concerned, the problems with healthcare have nothing to do with their refusal to upgrade and transform an outdated system (that no other country in the developed world has adopted), but are a result of insufficient funding instead.

To give credit to the chancellor, it’s been reported that his package of handouts won’t include some of the more egregious proposals, like a dedicated “NHS tax” that supposedly goes directly to the health service.

Extra money raised from hypothecated taxes tend to funnel into the overall budget, and get spent on a range of projects completely separate from the targeted area. Hammond has shown great respect to taxpayers and patients (two categories that often overlap) by not pretending, as some of his colleagues have done, that a specific NHS tax is the answer to the nation’s healthcare worries.

Tax increases more broadly, however, are on the cards, as Hammond prepares “to raise up to £10bn in extra tax” for the healthcare service.

It strikes me that taxpayers deserve a guarantee that the millions of pounds wasted by the NHS on sunscreen and fish oil prescriptions every year have been tackled before they see their income tax rise by a penny. But any boost in NHS funding – big or small – will prove meaningless in the long term if it does not go hand-in-hand with structural reform.

Let’s cross our fingers, but not hold our breath, that next week’s announcements involve more than just kicking an extremely expensive can down the road.

