Nicholas Hyett , Mark Charlton

Q: Is the May increase in retail sales linked to more than just good weather and the royal wedding?

Yes – Mark Charlton is head of UK research and forecasting at Colliers International.

May’s retail sales were certainly boosted by the royal wedding, but remember that the FA Cup final was on the same day, which also contributed towards this spike.

But more broadly, annual sales growth is now at a 13-month high of 3.9 per cent, and we are also witnessing the second consecutive monthly rise in retail sales of more than one per cent for the first time since the end of 2014.

Retail sales account for around 20 per cent of total GDP, so this increase will contribute positively to 2018’s second quarter GDP figures.

In addition, real wage growth is currently gaining some momentum, employment levels remain extremely robust, and consumer confidence is surprisingly high.

So, despite the dark cloud hanging over a number of retail entities, the sector should gain some much needed support from the consumer over the next six months.

No – Nicholas Hyett is an equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

It’s tempting to interpret a spike in retail sales as UK consumers loosening the purse strings, but we’re not so sure. Hargreaves Lansdown’s in-house survey of UK investors shows that confidence in the UK economy actually slipped in May.

Quite aside from the ONS itself flagging weather and the royal wedding as key drivers, recent comments from retailers suggest tough conditions will continue.

Despite comparatively positive numbers, Ted Baker warned of an “uncertain consumer outlook” just this week, and the list of retailers in dire straits grows ever longer, from House of Fraser to Poundworld.

Weather and weddings would easily explain the difference between the numbers and industry sentiment.

Sales spiked when Will and Kate married in April 2011, only to fall away and remain lower for the rest of the year. Meanwhile, relatively poor weather this April will have boosted the effect of sunshine in May.

For all the good signs in online retail, one month’s data doesn’t signal the end of chilly conditions for retailers.