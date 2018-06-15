Theresa May must not risk the City for the sake of slashing migration

Rachel Cunliffe

After all the hype, the Brexit Bill actually passed through the House of Commons for a second time relatively smoothly.

Yes, there was a substantial Labour rebellion, last-minute scrambling for concessions on a parliamentary vote on the final deal, and the amusing spectacle of the SNP MPs staging a (totally unplanned) walkout, but when it came to it, the House of Lords amendments were voted down with relative ease.

What we have learnt from this is that neither the hardline Brexiteers nor the Remainer rebels in the Conservative party are actually willing to risk bringing down the government to get their way. This puts Theresa May, long since branded as one of the weakest Prime Ministers in recent history, in a shock position of relative strength.

Dithering on crucial decisions for fear of upsetting anyone has only served to give the EU the upper hand. Action – any action – from May is now preferable to the alternative.

As has been pointed out many times before, the UK has quite a few cards to play in the negotiations.

Money, for one, with the EU facing a budget black hole of €10-15bn a year. A substantial trade deficit in goods, particularly with Germany, whose car-makers and manufacturers have been quietly petitioning their government in panic. Britain is a world leader in security and military intelligence – top priorities for the EU with the rise of extremism and Russian aggression.

So if we have these cards at our disposal, what should we trade them for? The idea that the UK can get everything it wants, without giving anything up, is a fantasy. So May needs to set out priorities.

Most crucially, she must decide what matters more: reclaiming and retaining sovereignty from EU institutions, or reducing levels of EU immigration.

The narrative that the Brexit vote was all about bringing down migration numbers has become received wisdom, and it undoubtedly featured prominently in the referendum campaign. But two years on, the picture is very different.

One need only look at the outrage that has been building about the number of high-skilled workers refused visas, thanks to an arbitrary cap set by May when she was home secretary.

Finally, after fury at the revelations that 2,360 visa applications for desperately needed non-EU doctors had been turned down in just five months, this week the Home Office relented, announcing it would relax the rules on medics to the NHS. But that still leaves gaping deficits in other fields, from business to technology to manufacturing.

The irony is that the cap is utterly unnecessary. Research by Open Europe shows that there is public support for immigrants to fill in-demand roles – from high-skilled jobs like doctors and engineers, through to fruit-pickers, carers, and waiters. The UK is not as anti-immigration as the Home Office pretends.

It doesn’t matter where these workers are from, as long they come to Britain. This means that the UK could keep its borders open to EU workers, subject to criteria set in Westminster rather than Brussels, and use its leverage to get the best deal for British business instead.

Alarmingly, it seems as though the government may be heading in the exact opposite direction.

May has already blinked over the Irish border issue, allowing the EU to demand that Northern Ireland remains in the customs union. The timeline for Britain being able to sign its own trade deals with non-EU countries – arguably one of the biggest opportunities of Brexit – keeps getting longer.

There are also concerns that the Treasury is so worried about the prospect of its “mutual recognition” proposal for financial services being rejected that it will accept the EU’s preferred option, which would see the City as a “rule-taker”, bound by Brussels regulation it would have no say over.

In fact, the only thing May – as a home secretary turned accidental Prime Minister – has never contemplated softening on is her tough stance on migration.

And so, as businesses are crying out about shortages of software engineers and construction workers alike, EU nationals who have worked here for years are trapped in a kafkaesque nightmare of Home Office bureaucracy. It is enough both to push them away from Britain’s economy and to deter others who might think to come here.

The public understands the value of immigration, and the sheer self-sabotaging madness of wasting resources on making Britain inhospitable – from threatening to deport the legal Windrush migrants, to locking out foreign doctors.

May has more flexibility on this than she is prepared to acknowledge. She should go to Michel Barnier with a clear proposal: a free trade deal that includes services and does not allow the EU to dictate to Britain, matched by a plan to end free movement but nonetheless set up a generous scheme by which EU migrants who want to come here to work, especially in high-demand occupations, are welcomed without restrictions on numbers.

It is not worth putting the economy – in particular, the City – in jeopardy for the sake of an immigration agenda which does more harm than good. To do so would be to end up with the worst of all possible worlds, in exchange for a policy that does not even have public support.

The Prime Minister needs to take back control: of the negotiations, the narrative, and the future of post-Brexit Britain.

