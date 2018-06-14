Bill Esdaile

THERE is some decent action at Sandown Park on Saturday, where punters get the chance to boost the coffers for Royal Ascot.

The highlight is the opening Randox Health Scurry Stakes (2.05pm), the race in which Battaash announced himself as a future star 12 months ago.

This Listed prize has been won by some classy sprinters over the past decade and I’m hopeful Owen Burrows’ MOKAATIL can add his name to the roll of honour.

Quite highly tried as a juvenile, he was fourth in the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot on just his second career start.

He was third in the Group Three Cornwallis Stakes at Newmarket in October and then travelled well for a long way on his reappearance behind Main Desire at York last month.

Jim Crowley takes the ride and from the plum draw in stall one, he should go well at 5/1.

I’m hoping it’s going to be a good day for Crowley as I also like his mount SHAMSHON in the following randox.com Handicap (2.35pm).

Regular readers may remember I tipped him up at Epsom earlier in the season when he was a hugely unlucky runner-up.

He’s now 2lb lower and his form figures over this course and distance read 4341, so he could be ready to strike.

Like everyone else I’m hugely excited about next week’s Royal Ascot.

We will be covering all five days in The Punter and let’s hope we can pick out some decent winners.

If you want to go on the Saturday, all general admission tickets have now sold out but there are some places in the fine dining restaurants, while a handful of private boxes are still available during the week.

