Catherine Neilan

Theresa May has been warned "it's crunch-time" after a last-minute change was made to a critical amendment to the Brexit bill after the government effectively turned it into a confidence vote.

Former attorney general Dominic Grieve told the BBC the amendment - which had been hailed as a victory by those in his camp just a couple of hours ago - had been "inexplicably changed" at the last minute to make it "unacceptable".

Grieve told City A.M. he was disappointed, but still hopeful an agreement could be reached.

"We must continue the discussion and get it improved," he said. "Not much more is needed."

Asked if he was confident he could secure the changes he sought given the 11th-hour change, he replied: "It will depend on the opinion of the House [of Commons]."

Colleague Anna Soubry was less confident, telling the BBC. "The appalling thing is nobody spoke to Dominic Grieve... I think that is unforgivable. You don't behave like that."

She noted that Grieve's original amendment had been tabled to Lords and will be debated alongside government's next week. "It's crunch-time," she added, noting that MPs may feel "very badly let down" by Theresa May's apparent u-turn.

Grieve's amendment has been at the heart of another week of chaos for the government, with Theresa May attempting to keep the Remainer rebels onside while not upsetting the Brexiters so much she runs the risk of a leadership challenge from the Eurosceptic side of her party.

However that led to huge confusion around what was agreed, both during the meeting between the PM and her backbenchers on Tuesday - which the rebels saw as having guaranteed serious consideration to granting MPs the right to intervene if no agreement was reached by mid-February, while May's spokesman was briefing that even talks on the matter would not take place.

But Brexiters were relieved with the result - but the applause was light.

"We can live with it," one senior Leaver said. "The fundamental point is that the government is not bound... The ability of government to call the bluff of the EU and leave without a deal is still there."

But he noted there had been "substantial concessions" made to Remainers.

"She has sought to treat both sides very reasonably, but all the concessions have been on our side," he said.

"There have been far more concessions than we would have chosen to give."