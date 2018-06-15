Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves covers communications, legal eagles and alternative investments. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Grayling

Grayling, the integrated global communications company, in partnership with Citigate Dewe Rogerson, Quiller and other companies in the Huntsworth PR Group, have recruited one of the world’s leading trade and competition lawyers, Shanker Singham, as a senior advisor with a brief to develop the group’s Brexit and trade offer to clients. Described by Michael Gove as the UK’s “leading expert on trade deals”, Shanker has become one of the country’s most influential thinkers on Brexit since the EU referendum. As a leading expert on international trade, he has advised governments and companies around the world on global market access issues, including WTO and Free Trade Agreements. He was also involved in the early stages of the EU accessions of Hungary and Poland, and the WTO accessions of China and Russia. He is one of the secretary of state for international trade’s committee of experts, has been an adviser to the House of Commons international trade committee, and is the director of the international trade and competition unit at the Institute of Economic Affairs.

Ashfords

Leading law firm Ashfords has appointed Neel Mehta as a partner in its construction and infrastructure team and Paul Butterworth as a partner in the firm’s real estate team. Neel joins the firm on 12 June and Paul will join in September at the latest. Neel joins the firm’s expanding Bristol office from TLT bringing more than 16 years’ experience advising on significant and complex construction and engineering, infrastructure and energy and waste projects across a full range of the varying perspectives of contractors, developers, consultants, public bodies and funders. Previously a senior partner in property at TLT, Paul was head of social housing and joint head of the housing sector and focused on major development projects, including some of the most significant housing schemes in London and the south east.

Investcorp

Investcorp, a leading global provider and manager of alternative investments, has appointed Heinrich Riehl as managing director in its European sales and marketing team. Heinrich will be based in London and will oversee fundraising and investor relations functions in Europe for Investcorp’s Credit Management and Alternative Investment Solutions businesses. Heinrich joins Investcorp from TCW Europe where he most recently led the business as CEO for four years having joined in 2011 as managing director in international marketing. He has over 25 years’ experience in global capital markets leading business development and sales teams at BlackRock, Societe Generale Asset Management, REFCO Securities.

To appear in City Moves please email your career updates and pictures to citymoves@cityam.com.