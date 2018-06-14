Alexandra Rogers

Poland's flag carrier LOT Polish Airlines will fly direct to capital city Warsaw from London City Airport from January next year.

The launch marks the 100th connection for the Polish airline. When it launches on 7 January next year there will be two daily flights, for which LOT has acquired through lease four new Embraer 190 jets.

The airport, which is located in the heart of the city at London's Royal Docks, said the route will enable business travellers flying from Warsaw, as well as Vilnius, Kiev, Lviv, Riga, Bucharest, Larnaca or Tbilisi to complete their journey to the City within one working day.

Richard Hill, chief commercial officer at London City Airport, said: “For the first time ever, a regular service between London City and Poland touches down with LOT Polish Airlines, boosting connectivity between London and Warsaw and adding another major European capital city to our route network.

"LOT’s arrival is a huge gain for London City Airport and its passengers, offering a gateway for trade and tourism in Central Europe and onward connections to Asia, and demonstrating the airport’s commitment to attracting new routes, greater choice and more airlines ahead of our £480m development. It also demonstrates that, despite Brexit, London remains open for business and connections between Poland will continue to be vital for each country’s economy.”

London City Airport's chief executive Robert Sinclair told City A.M. earlier this year that he was "increasingly confident" a deal with the EU will be done by 2019.

He said that while his predecessor, Declan Collier, was "right to raise concerns early on", he was confident a deal would be reached by March 2019, when the UK officially leaves the EU.

"I share some of Declan's concerns but I think the industry and governments on both side of the Channel are prioritising aviation and a seamless aviation market," he said.

However, he added: "March 2019 is the goal but is is still not 100 per cent clear .... the sooner there is certainty the better."

