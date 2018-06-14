Emily Nicolle

Former chief executive Andrew Tinkler has been dismissed from the Stobart Group board, with immediate effect.

The company will also be issuing legal proceedings against Tinkler imminently, for a range of disputes including breach of contract and fiduciary duty.

Warwick Brady, CEO of Stobart Group, said: “Mr Tinkler’s actions, particularly in recent days, have threatened to destabilise the Company and severely impacted my ability and that of my team to manage the business on a day to day basis and deliver the agreed strategy. This is against the interests of all of our shareholders.”

Stobart has also said it will be writing to shareholders to inform them of the change in due course, specifically with regards to Tinkler's "attempts to secure control over the company".

Tensions between Tinkler and the board of Stobart Group reached a high earlier this week, after Brady was accused of "bullying" employees to find out who Tinkler had won over in a dispute to replace the group's chairman with a more favoured nominee.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

