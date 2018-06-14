Elon Musk's Boring Company is going to build a high-speed Chicago rail link

Emily Nicolle

Elon Musk's Boring Company has won its bid to build a high-speed underground commuter system in Chicago, from the Loop to O'Hare International Airport.

The project, which the Boring Company has said will be "100 per cent privately funded", will be made up of 16-passenger vehicles that will reach top speeds of 150 miles per hour.

The vehicles, which according to a tweet from Musk earlier this year could be in the form of electric pods or trains, will cut the current 30 to 45 minute trip down to just 12 minutes.

The news was broken by the Chicago Tribune, with the company later confirming the agreement on Twitter.

"We're really excited to work with the mayor and the city to bring this new high-speed public transportation system to Chicago!" said the tweet.

An effort by the company to carry out a similar project in Los Angeles has been met with court challenges from two neighbourhood organisations, despite Musk's promises that work on the 2.7 mile tunnel could be carried out with no disruption or noise at the surface.

The Boring Company beat out a consortium to win the bid, which included Heathrow Airport terminal design team Mott MacDonald and JLC Infrastructure, according to reports from Bloomberg.