Sebastian McCarthy

Global electronics producer Samsung has committed to achieving an ambitious 100 per cent renewable energy target by 2020.

Operations in China, Europe and the US will be run solely on solar and other renewable energies within two years time if the technology giant can fulfil pledges it made today.

In a move that has been touted as a first for an electronics company based in Asia, Samsung follows in the footsteps of other multinational conglomerates who have made carbon reductions a centrepiece of improving their image.

Read more: Samsung selling Commerzbank’s £425m London HQ

A few months ago Apple announced that it is now entirely powered by renewable energy, and other Silicon Valley firms such as Google and Facebook have made similar efforts.

The Korean-based firm, which currently relies heavily on coal and nuclear power in its home country, has also said that it supports the Korean government’s plan to increase renewable energy use by 20 per cent by 2030.

Read more: City of London Corporation is making a switch to renewable energy

Won Kyong Kim, executive vice president of Samsung Electronics, said: "Samsung Electronics is fulfilling its duty as a corporate citizen by expanding and supporting the use of renewable energy. As demonstrated by our expanded commitment, we are focused on protecting our planet and are doing our part as a global environmental steward."