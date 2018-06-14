Sebastian McCarthy

UK share trading venue Aquis Exchange saw its shares jump by more than 20 per cent on the Alternative Investment Market (Aim) in a very successful debut listing for the firm.

As the ninth largest equity trading venue in Europe, Aquis was valued at £73m prior to the listing, with shares opening at 269p.

However, the value of the shares rose to as much as 333p within the first hour of the company being on the Aim.

The pan-European cash equities exchange raised £12m, as early morning shares soared by up to 21.7 per cent.

Existing shareholders also sold down their stakes, with Warsaw Stock Exchange raising a further £20m by selling off its 20 per cent holding.

Read more: Aquis Exchange to raise £12m as it gears up for float

The London-based firm, which was founded back in 2012, aims to use the newly-acquired funds from the initial public offering (IPO) to invest in its sales and marketing divisions, as well as to ramp up software licensing capabilies.

The flamboyant former Barclays investment banker Rich Ricci has now become the top shareholder with a 7.9 per cent stake.

Read more: UK vaping supplier and manufacturer Supreme eyes junior market float

The good start will be welcome news for Aquis chief executive Alasdair Haynes, who was once tipped to be the future head of the London Stock Exchange.