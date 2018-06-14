These are the cities with the best and worst commutes

Alexandra Rogers

London has been named among the top 10 worst cities in the world for the most stressful and expensive commutes, which perhaps comes at no great surprise.

Tech start-up Expert Market investigated the cost and quality of people's journeys to work in 74 key commuter cities across the globe, taking into account factors such as journey times, distances, traffic and costs of monthly travel cards.

London was named among the worst top 10 cities, ranking at 65. Travelling around the capital using public transport costs on average £132 per month.

Overall, it was Brazilian capital Rio de Janeiro that came out as the worst city for stressful and costly commutes, with Columbian capital Bogotá, São Paulo, Istanbul and Salvador not far behind.

Those in London who wish to escape public transport by driving to work didn't necessarily fare better, wasting a total of 74 hours per year by sitting in traffic.

Other UK cities that were ranked poorly include Birmingham (58th), Manchester (53rd), Leeds (32nd), while at the higher end of the scale Newcastle was 26th, Edinburgh 22nd and Bristol 18th.

Leicester, meanwhile, was ranked among the best top 10 cities, with readily available and high quality transport with little waiting time.

​The top gong, however, went to Nice, France.​

