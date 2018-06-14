Josh Mines

Consumers are being misled by food labels which describe products as "artisanal", "traditional", or "wholegrain", according to an influential EU consumer group.

A new report by the European Consumer organisation (BEUC) says that these descriptions mislabel foods by implying they are homemade or made from whole grains.

In its report, BEUC said it had three major concerns when it came to the mislabelling of food. One was the "attractive descriptions" used by companies to sell foods by calling them "traditional" or "artisan", which it says: "convey an impression of quality that bear little or no relation to the production process of the food/drink".

It also raised issues with marketing that used pictures of fruit on products with almost no actual fruit in them, and items described as "whole grain" that had hardly any whole grain content.

BEUC says tighter rules need to be brought in for the labelling of food and drink products, as it called on the EU to clearly define key terms like "artisanal" that were commonly used to market food.

The consumer watchdog also told the EU to set legal minimum levels of whole grain content for foods with "whole grain" labels, and proposed a similar policy for products which made claims about containing fruit.

"Consumers both want and deserve accurate information about the food they buy," the report states. "It is a core principle of European food law.