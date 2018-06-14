Sebastian McCarthy

London is home to the very best markets in the country, with Camden, Old Spitalfields and Greenwich all taking the top spots in a new nationwide market index.

The capital stood out in the rankings as the hub for market goers, with Camden Market, known for its craft stalls and diverse fast-foods, coming in first place.

While it boasts over 1,000 stalls and an estimated 28m visitors every year, Camden Market was closely followed in second place by Old Spitalfields Market, with Greenwich Market ranking third.

Read more: Time Out is opening another food market in New York

The study, compiled by startups.co.uk, has compared 723 markets using factors such as number of stalls, opening times, customer reviews and even "instagrammability" to rank the best places for browsing and buying.

Other markets from around the country to come in the top 10 included Brighton Open Market and Barnsley Market.

The top ten highest ranked markets in the UK 1. Camden Lock and Stables Market 2. Old Spitalfields Market 3. Greenwich Market 4. Brixton Village Market 5. Surrey Street Outdoor Market 6. The Borough Market 7. Brighten Open Market 8. Covent Garden Jubilee Market Hall 9. Barnsley Market 10. Altrincham Indoor Outdoor Market

Read more: Hurrah! Sadiq Khan wants to boost London's street markets

Lucy Wayment, editor at Startups.co.uk, said: "Markets have become one of the most popular weekend pastimes. It is a badge of honour to say you have spent the weekend shopping for one of a kind items, snacking on the latest quirky food trend and talking to vendors about the provenance of their goods."