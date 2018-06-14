Unilever shares drop as position in the FTSE looks uncertain

Alys Key

Unilever has said it is unlikely to remain in the FTSE indexes after its planned move to a single headquarters.

Under plans announced in March, Unilever will ditch its dual-structure system, abandoning London in favour of The Netherlands.

At a presentation today, the company said it was extremely unlikely to be included in the FTSE UK series.

Shares in the company fell by more than four per cent in early trading.

With the announcement in March, Unilever said another move to reorganise its business into three divisions - two headquartered in London and one in the Netherlands, reflected its long-term commitment "to both countries".

At the time, Unilever, which has a primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100, said it will still be listed in London, Amsterdam and New York.

The aim is for the proposed shake-up to provide greater flexibility for the firm, allow it to be "more agile", and "help drive long-term performance".

Last month, the consumer goods giant faced a headache over executive pay, with a sizeable chunk of investors voicing opposition to directors' pay packets.

Over a third (35.8 per cent) of votes cast opposed the remuneration policy, which sets a target annual bonus of up to £2.16m for chief executive Paul Polman.

